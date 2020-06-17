Shopian resident dies of Covid-19, J&K toll now 64

Kashmir Valley reported one more death due to covid-19 on Wednesday as a 65-year-old man from Shopian succumbed at a hospital here, taking the fatality count due to the virus in J&K to 64.

Professor Farooq Jan, Medical Superintendent SKIMS, told news agency GNS that the sexagenarian was on June 15 admitted with complaints of fever and shortness of breath. he was diagnosed with Acute exacerbation of Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD).

“The patient was on non invasive ventilation as his attendant (son) had given negative consent for intubation,” he said.

The man died at 04:15 a.m. with the cause of death being cardiopulmonary arrest, he added.

So far, 64 people have succumbed to the virus in J&K—Seven from Jammu and 56 from Valley. Srinagar district with 15 deaths has the highest fatalities followed by Baramulla 11, Kulgam (eight), Shopian (seven), Anantnag (six), Kupwara (five), Jammu (four), Budgam (three), Pulwama (two) while one death each has been reported from Bandipora, Doda, Udhampur and Rajouri.