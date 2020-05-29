Shopian resident's sample tests positive for Covid-19 after death; J&K tally rises to 28

A day after his death, swab samples of a 70-year-old man from south Kashmir’s Shopian district tested positive for the novel coronavirus, taking the death count due to Covid-19 in Jammu and Kashmir to 28.

Dr. Salim Khan, nodal officer for COVID-19 at the Government Medical College Srinagar, told news agency GNS that the septuagenarian from Aliarpora, Bagander Shopian was admitted on May 27 as “pneumonia patient with underlying hypertension and diabetes mellitus.” He died at SMHS hospital last evening, he said. “Today his sample report showed positive for SARS COV-2,” Dr Salim added.

With the fatality, the death toll due to the virus in J&K has gone upto 28. So far Srinagar district has seen highest number of the fatalities—7 followed by Anantnag and Baramulla with five deaths each, Kulgam has reported four while Budgam and Jammu have two each and one death each has been reported from Bandipora, Shopian and Udhampur.