Shopkeepers to operate only after testing negative: DC Bandipora

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Bandipora, Dr Owais Ahmed has directed to allow only those shopkeepers to operate their business who have been tested negative and have attended mandatory training on COVID-19.

As per an order issued here, The DC said that the shopkeepers of the Bandipora town from Nussu to Kaloosa including Khadim Market, Shops on Ajar-DC Office Road shall operate on alternate days with shops located on right side (East-Side) on one day and shops located on left-Side (West Side) on the other day.

The DC also constituted a team of officers headed by Tehsildar Bandipora directing them to impose fines for not wearing masks and non compliance of conditions laid down for opening of shops in Bandipora town.

DC Bandipora directed the shopkeepers to strictly ensure that they shall display their negative test reports and certificate of having attended COVID-19 training on entry of the shop and shall keep record of the customers with basic details on a daily basis.

The meeting was informed that the shops shall remain closed on Sundays and the business hours shall be from 9 am to 5 pm besides Night curfew shall continue to remain in place in the district.

He appealed shopkeepers to voluntarily come forward for testing so as to be assured that everyone is safe as it is important for the well being of the people.

DC Bandipora said that the precautionary measures are the only solution to break the chain of spread of virus and added that the situation may go out of hand if people do not adopt the precautionary measures.