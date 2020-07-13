Kashmir, Latest News
Irfan Raina
Ganderbal ,
UPDATED: July 13, 2020, 10:43 AM

Shops closed in Ganderbal for two days to prevent Covid-19 spread

Police seek cooperation from people
Irfan Raina
Ganderbal ,
UPDATED: July 13, 2020, 10:43 AM
Pic: GK

The district administration in Ganderbal has ordered the closure of all shops and other business establishments except essential services to prevent the further spread of COVID-19, officials said on Monday.

District Magistrate Ganderbal, Shafqat Iqbal imposed restrictions under section 144 CrPC and section 34 of Disaster Management Act on any public or vehicular movement within the district from July 13 to July 14, 2020.

Trending News
File Pic: Mir Imran/GK

Covid-19 tests return negative for DGP Dilbag Singh, ADGP

Mubashir Khan/GK File Image

60-year-old Baramulla man dies of COVID-19, J&K toll 189

File Pic of Altaf Bukhari

Curbs to prevent parties from paying homage to July 13 martyrs highly regrettable: Altaf Bukhari

J&K will never forget sacrifice of July 13 martyrs: NC

“In view of surge in covid cases all shops/business establishments in #Ganderbal shall remain closed for next 2 days from tomorrow except Medical, Milk & vegetable shops. Public/Pvt transport shall remain suspended except medical emergencies, essential services,” tweeted Iqbal.

He also urged the Superintendent of Police, Ganderbal to ensure strict implementation of restrictions in the district.

Meanwhile, police have sought cooperation from people in this regard. SSP Ganderbal, Khalil Poswal said restrictions will be imposed during next two days in the district. He said no one except medical emergencies will be allowed to move. “Please cooperate,” he urged the residents.

Related News