Shops closed in Ganderbal for two days to prevent Covid-19 spread

The district administration in Ganderbal has ordered the closure of all shops and other business establishments except essential services to prevent the further spread of COVID-19, officials said on Monday.

District Magistrate Ganderbal, Shafqat Iqbal imposed restrictions under section 144 CrPC and section 34 of Disaster Management Act on any public or vehicular movement within the district from July 13 to July 14, 2020.

“In view of surge in covid cases all shops/business establishments in #Ganderbal shall remain closed for next 2 days from tomorrow except Medical, Milk & vegetable shops. Public/Pvt transport shall remain suspended except medical emergencies, essential services,” tweeted Iqbal.

He also urged the Superintendent of Police, Ganderbal to ensure strict implementation of restrictions in the district.

Meanwhile, police have sought cooperation from people in this regard. SSP Ganderbal, Khalil Poswal said restrictions will be imposed during next two days in the district. He said no one except medical emergencies will be allowed to move. “Please cooperate,” he urged the residents.