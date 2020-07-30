Shops selling essential commodities in Uri to stay open on Friday, says admin

Shops and stores dealing in essential commodities in this border town in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district will remain open tomorrow, said a communiqué issued by the sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) Uri.

SDM Uri Reyaz Ahmad Malik said with Eid-ul-Adha round the corner they have decided to allow those shops and stores to operate selling essential commodities. “But they need to wear the masks and maintain the social distancing,” he said.

He said vegetable, milk shops, and others will remain open tomorrow up to 5 pm.

Malik said other shops will remain completely closed on Friday as per DC Baramulla directions.

He also clarified that no Eid prayers will be allowed in any mosques of Uri.

Government had announced three-day relaxation in the valley from 28th to 30th July to allow people to make purchases ahead of the Eid-ul-Adha festival.