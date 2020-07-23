Kashmir, Latest News
Press Trust of India
Srinagar ,
UPDATED: July 23, 2020, 5:13 PM

Shops shut, public transport off roads as lockdown comes into effect in Kashmir

the district administration has said that the lockdown will continue till 6 am on July 28.
Press Trust of India
Srinagar ,
UPDATED: July 23, 2020, 5:13 PM
GK Photo
GK Photo

Strict restrictions were imposed in most parts of Kashmir on Thursday, a day after the union territory administration announced a complete lockdown across the Valley, except for Bandipora district, to contain the spread of COVID-19.

The six-day complete lockdown in the Valley came into effect on Wednesday evening following a spike in the number of COVID-19 cases in the last three weeks.

Trending News
Greater Kashmir

HRaCF appoints VP for JK

Privatization of power sector will impinge on people's right to energy: NC

File Pic of Lt Gov. Girish Chandra Murmu

Party delegation calls on LG, highlights demands of south Kashmir

NC condoles demise of Asghar Khan's wife

However, the district administration has said that the lockdown will continue till 6 am on July 28.

No movement of people, except in medical emergencies and essential services, was being allowed across the Valley, the officials said.

Authorities have sealed most of the roads and market places in all Red districts, including Srinagar, and placed concertina wires and barriers on the roads to stop public movement, they said.

Latest News
Greater Kashmir

Auto Draft

Online workshop on laboratory management system at IUST

Ujh Multipurpose Project | Raju reviews preliminary works, directs for securing pending clearances

Record number of multinationals conduct virtual recruitment drives at CU

Shops, fuel stations and other business establishments were shut and public transport was off the roads.

Agriculture, horticulture and construction activities have been allowed in accordance with disaster management guidelines. The movement of goods carriers, LPG and oil tankers also continued unhindered.

The Valley counts for 253 of the total 273 deaths in the union territory. The number of cases in Jammu and Kashmir has risen to 15,711, up from 7,497 on June 30, the union territory officials said on Wednesday.

Related News