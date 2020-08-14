SI arrested while taking bribe from truck driver in Srinagar: ACB

A police sub-inspector was arrested by the Jammu and Kashmir Anti-Corruption Bureau sleuths while taking bribe from a truck driver in Srinagar, an official said on Friday.

The ACB swung into action on a complaint by the truck driver who said Sub-inspector Farooq Ahmad Abassi of Batamaloo police station in Srinagar has confiscated documents of his vehicle and was demanding Rs 3,000 to release them.

He said the SI had accosted him when his truck was parked at the roadside and asked him to show the documents of the vehicle.

When he gave him the papers, he confiscated them and demanded Rs 3,000 to give them back, the official said.

On the driver’s complaint, the ACB registered a case, laid a trap near Kaman Post at Batamaloo in Srinagar and caught the SI red-handed while accepting the bribe.

After arresting the SI, the ACB sleuths produced him before a special anti-graft court, which remanded him to police custody for his further interrogation and probe into the case.