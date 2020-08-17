Siblings injured in bear attack in Uri, one critical

Two siblings were injured in a bear attack in Nowshera area of Uri in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district late Sunday night.

The officials identified the injured as Bashir Ahmad Mir and Mushtaq Ahmad Mir of Javad village of Nowshera.

They said the two persons who are siblings had gone to a nearby forest in the village to cut the grass and were attacked by a wild bear.

Parvaiz Masoodi, Block Medical Officer (BMO) Boniyar said that they provided an ambulance to the injured and shifted them to GMC Baramulla. “The condition of one of the injured is said to be critical,” he said.