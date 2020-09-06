Health, India, Latest News
Press Trust of India
New Delhi ,
UPDATED: September 6, 2020, 10:42 AM

Single-day spike of 90,600 cases takes India's COVID-19 tally past 41-lakh mark

The COVID-19 case fatality rate due to the coronavirus infection has further declined to 1.72 per cent.
Representational Photo

India’s COVID-19 tally of cases went past 41 lakh with a record 90,632 people being infected in a day, while 31,80,865 people have recuperated so far pushing the national recovery rate to 77.32 per cent on Sunday, according to the Union Health Ministry data.

The total coronavirus cases mounted to 41,13,811, while the death toll climbed to 70,626 with the novel coronavirus virus claiming 1,065 lives in a span of 24 hours in the country, the data updated at 8 am showed.

There are 8,62,320 active cases of coronavirus infection in the country which comprises 20.96 per cent of the total caseload, the data stated.

India’s COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23 and it went past 40 lakh on September 5.

According to the ICMR, a cumulative total of 4,88,31,145 samples have been tested up to September 5 with 10,92,654 samples being tested on Saturday.

