Six civilians injured in Pattan grenade explosion

Six civilians were injured in a grenade explosion at the main market in Singhpora area of Pattan in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Wednesday.

A police official told the news agency KNO, that a grenade exploded at the main market of Singhpora, resulting in injuries to six civilians including a woman from Handwara.

The injured were shifted to a nearby hospital from where they were referred to SMHS for advanced treatment.

Meanwhile, hospital authorities in Pattan identified the injured civilians as Ghulam Mohammad Parray son of Mohammad Ramzan Parray, Gulzar Ahmad Khan son Ghulam Mohiuddin, Manzoor Ahmad Bhat son of Ghulam Mohammad Bhat, Zubair Ahmad Dar son of Ashiq Dar—all residents of Singhpora, Tabasum daughter of Abdul Rehman Bhat, a resident of Doodipora Handwara and Farman Ali of Uttar Pradesh.

Soon after the blast, search operation was launched by 29 RR, SOG and CRPF in the area to nab the attackers, the official said.