Chenab Valley, Latest News
Five dead after cab rolls down into gorge on Doda-Batote highway in J&K, minor girl found alive

Reports said that a vehicle heading towards Batote from Doda skidded off the road and rolled down into a 250ft gorge at Ragi Nallah at around 7:15 pm.
Five persons were killed in a road accident at Ragi nallah on Doda-Batote highway in Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday evening. A missing minor girl was miraculously found alive at the accident site.

Reports said that a vehicle heading towards Batote from Doda skidded off the road and rolled down into a 250ft gorge at Ragi Nallah – 20 kilometres from Doda town – at around 7:15 pm.

They said that the local volunteers swung into action and recovered the five bodies from the spot of the accident.

The deceased have been identified as Rakesh Kumar Bhagat son of Datta Raj Bhagat, Chander Rekha (32) wife of Ajeet Kumar, Babli Devi and Smriti Devi — all residents of Ganika village, located five kilometres from Doda town.

An official said all the bodies were shifted to GMC Doda.

A girl, identified as Anya (aged around 4 or 5 years) was found alive at the accident site.

