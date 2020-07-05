Six deaths in a day take J&K COVID-19 tally to 133

Kashmir Valley reported six deaths due to covid-19 on Sunday, taking the death toll due to the virus in Jammu and Kashmir to 133.

Sources said that the victims include three residents of Srinagar, two from Bandipora and one from Anantnag.

Three among them, including a 60-year-old woman from Shadipora area of Bandipora and two men – a 54-year-old male from Baramulla and a 70-year-old from Anantnag— died at SKIMS Soura.

“The woman died at 9:15 a.m. due to cardiopulmonary arrest with azotemia with sepsis,” Medical Superintendent SKIMS Soura, Professor Farooq Jan, told news agency GNS.

“The patient was known case of hypertension, diabetes, CKD , ESRD. She was admitted with pneumonia with encephalopathy,” he added.

Regarding the 54-year-old man, Professor Jan said he was a case of “CLD with bilateral CAP with shock.” “He was in Ward 2A on Ventilator and was declared Covid Positive yesterday night,” he said, adding, “He expired at around 7.30 p.m. today.”

With regard to septuagenarian from Anantnag district, Professor Jan said that he was admitted in ward 2A on July 3 with bilateral pneumonia with Community-acquired pneumonia (CAP). “His sample for covid19 was collected on same day and came out positive on July 4,” he said, adding, “The patient was on NIV support and his attendants had given negative consent for intubation. The patient expired at 10 p.m. on July 4.” The body was kept in mortuary overnight, he said.

Earlier, a 40-year-old man from Baramulla died at CD hospital, one of the exclusive facilities for the management of the covid-19 patients in Valley.

Medical Superintendent CD Hospital, Dr Salim Tak, told GNS that the patient, a resident of Sangrama Sopore area of the northern Kashmir district, was suffering from bilateral pneumonia. “He was shifted from SMHS hospital to CD hospital on June 27,” he added. The two other deaths, one each from Srinagar and Bandipora took place at SMHS hospital, the sources said.

Regarding Bandipora case, sources said that he was a 54-year-old male from Gundjehangir and was admitted to the hospital on April 6 and died with underlying ailments such as “hypertension and diabetes” today. Regarding Srinagar patients, details were awaited while this report was filed.

With the deaths, 133 people have succumbed to the virus in J&K— 119 from the Valley and 14 from Jammu division.

Srinagar district with 32 deaths has the highest fatalities followed by Baramulla (23), Kulgam (16), Shopian (13), Anantnag (11), Budgam (9), Jammu(8), Kupwara (7), Pulwama (four), Bandipora (three), Doda (2) while one death each has been reported from Ganderbal, Poonch, Udhampur, Rajouri and Kathua.