Six injured in road mishap in J&K's Mendhar

Six persons were injured in a road accident in Gursai village of Mendhar in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, police said.

An official said that a passenger vehicle skidded off the Gursai road and plunged into a roadside gorge today evening, leaving six persons including the driver injured.

The injured were identified as

Wajid khan (16) son of Majeed Hussain, Mohammad Naseem (32) son of Mir Mohammad, Sahira Naseem (18) daughter of Mohammad Jahangir, Mohammad Issac (55) son of Said Mohammad, Ruksana Kouser (10) daughter of Mohd Shamim, all resident of Kasot Gursai and vehicle driver Mohammad Ayub (40) son of Faiz Mohammad resident of Harmutta, Gursai.

They were shifted to sub-district hospital Mendhar for treatment.