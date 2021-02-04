Six jailed for eight years each for unintentionally killing man in UP

A court here has sentenced six persons to eight years in jail each for unintentionally killing a man.

Additional Sessions Judge Madhu Dogra sentenced Hriday Kumar, Ambika Prasad, Santosh Kumar, Sunil Kumar and Anil Kumar after convicting them of killing a man seven years ago in a case of culpable homicide not amounting to murder.

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 15,000 on each of the convicts.

As per the prosecution, the convicts had beaten up Ramapati Tripathi of Akaripur Butan village under Aaspur Devsara police station area seven years ago following some disputes.

Tripathi had died in the hospital while undergoing treatment, the prosecution said.

Following Tripathi’s death, an FIR was lodged by his relative Shailesh Kumar Tiwari at Aaspur Devsara police station.