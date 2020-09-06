Six-month female baby among two die of covid-19 in Jammu

Two persons, including a six-month-female baby, died of covid-19 in Jammu on Sunday.

An official said that the minor, a resident of Upper Barnai in Jammu district, was admitted at the Government Gandhi Nagar Hospital after she fell ill.

The baby had tested positive for covid-19 and she was referred to the SMGS Hospital at Shalamar after her condition deteriorated.

“She was seriously ill. Her lungs did not function properly. Hence, we put her on the ventilator. But we failed to revive her. The minor baby collapsed, this morning,” said a senior official at SMGS Hospital.

In SMGS Hospital, the official said, they have admitted five pregnant women who have been tested positive for covid-19.

Besides, a 78-year-old man from Shakti Nagar also died due to covid-19 in GMC Jammu. He was admitted in the Critical Care Unit of the Hospital on September 2, 2020. He was suffering from multiple ailments and died during treatment in the CCU ward of the Hospital.

Pertinently, Jammu has witnessed a major spike in covid-19 cases from last week.