Six more COVID-19 deaths take J&K toll to 107

Six more deaths due to COVID-19 were reported in Kashmir Valley, taking the fatalities due to the novel Coronavirus to 107 in J&K, reports quoting officials said on Wednesday.

Professor Farooq Jan, Medical Superintendent SKIMS Soura said a 50-year-old woman from Kandi Kupwara died at the hospital today.

“The patient was admitted on June 30 as a case of carcinoma of unknown origin with Right l/l dvt with anemia,” he said, adding, “The Patient had undergone peritoneal biopsy and developed post operation sepsis. She was admitted in medical observation on June 27 with complaints of vomiting and hematochesia.”

Her Covid-19 swab was taken during that admission which came out positive following which patient was shifted to IDB. “She expired at 05:30 p.m. because of cardiopulmonary arrest.”

Meanwhile, a 45-year-old man from Undoo Shangus Anantnag died “due to cardiopulmonary arrest” at 6 p.m. at the same hospital.

Admitted on June 28, Professor Jan said the patient was “k/c/o AML.” He came out positive for the covid-19 on June 28.

Earlier, a 50-year-old woman from Eidgah area of Srinagar died at tertiary care hospital, twelve days after testing positive for the novel coronavirus.

Professor Jan said that the woman was admitted on June 19 in Infectious Disease Block “as a case of hypertension, hypothyroidism with community acquired pneumonia with Type 1 respiratory failure.” “She expired on at 6 a.m. today,” he said.

Dr Salim Tak, Medical Superintendent CD hospital, one of the exclusive facilities for the management of the covid-19 patients here, told GNS that two patients – one of them was a resident of Sopore area of Baramulla district, another belonged to Bijbhera area of Anantnag district- died at the facility.

“Both of them were more than 70 years old and had bilateral pneumonia with other comorbidities,” he said. They were admitted to the hospital on the same day—June 24, he added.

Regarding Bijbhera patient, sources told GNS that he was 72-years-old and beloged to New Colony area of the town. He died last night, they said.

A 54-year-old covid-19 positive man from Jammu’s Shama chak died at army hospital Udhampur.

With these deaths, 107 people so far have succumbed to the virus in J&K— 94 from the Valley and 13 from Jammu division.

Srinagar district with 25 deaths has the highest fatalities followed by Baramulla (17), Kulgam (13), Shopian (12), Anantnag (9), eight each from Jammu and Budgam, Kupwara (6), Pulwama (four) while one death each has been reported from Bandipora, Poonch, Doda, Udhampur, Rajouri and Kathua.