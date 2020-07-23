Six more deaths in Kashmir due to covid-19, toll 285 in J&K

Kashmir valley on Thursday reported six more deaths due to covid-19, taking the fatality count due to the virus in Jammu and Kashmir to 285.

While all deaths took place at SKIMS Soura, sources told news agency GNS that three among them were reported from Srinagar including an 86-year-old man from Batamaloo who died at 2:15 p.m. today, a 52-year-old from Zoonimar and a 40-year-old from Chinkral Mohalla, Habba Kadal.

So far, four persons from Srinagar have died as a 53-year-old, an employee of Jal Shakti Department, a resident of Nawa Kadal died earlier at SKIMS Soura.

The other deaths include a 46-year-old women from Gazriyal village of north Kashmir’s Kupwara,a 70-year-old woman from Uri district of Baramulla and a 60-year-old non-local man from Kerela.

With these deaths, 265 people in Kashmir and 20 in Jammu have died so far due to the covid-19.

Srinagar district with 79 deaths has the highest fatalities followed by Baramulla (59), Kulgam (26), 19 each in Shopian and Anantnag, Budgam (20), Kupwara (16), Pulwama (15), Jammu(12), Bandipora (7), Ganderbal (5), two each in Rajouri and Doda and one each in Poonch, Udhampur, and Kathua.