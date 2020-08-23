Six more die due to COVID-19; J&K toll now 625

Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday reported six more covid-19 related deaths, taking the fatality count to 625.

Official sources told news agency GNS that a 65-year-old man Baramulla who was admitted as a case of “severe covid-19 with Type 2 DM and Hypertension “ died at CD hospital. He was admitted on August 18.

“The patient developed sudden cardiopulmonary arrest and was declared dead at 3:06 p.m. today,” officials said.

A 70-year-old man from Maqam, Baramulla died a week after he was admitted to SMHS hospital here, officials said.

They said a 70-year-old woman of Wayil Ganderbal died, two days after she was admitted to SKIMS Soura.

“She was suffering from HTN, COPD with severe covid pneumonia and type 1 respiratory failure,” they said.

Also a woman from Ganderbal, admitted on August 22 died at SKIMS and she tested positive on Rapid Antigen test.

Two deaths were reported from Jammu and include an 80-year-old woman from Satwari who was suffering from diabetes, hypertension, hypothyroidism and Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease.

With these deaths, 578 people in Kashmir Valley and 47 in Jammu division have succumbed to the virus so far in the J&K.