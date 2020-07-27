GK Top News, Health, Kashmir, Latest News
UPDATED: July 28, 2020, 12:50 AM

Seven more die of COVID-19 in Kashmir; J&K toll now 321

UPDATED: July 28, 2020, 12:50 AM
Seven persons, including a National Conference block president, died of Covid-19 in Kashmir on Monday, taking the number of people who died of the novel Coronavirus to 321 in Jammu and Kashmir.

Quoting officials, news agency KNO reported that the six deceased include a 65-year-old from Safakadal Srinagar, a 65-year-old from Hanjoora village of Chadoora district Budgam, a-60-year-old man from Hawal Srinagar, a 60-year old man from Bemina Srinagar, a 70-year-old man from Behipora village of south Kashmir’s Kulgam district and 60-year-old man from Buchpora, Srinagar.

An official at SMHS hospital said that a patient from Safakadal was admitted a few days ago with hypertension and bilateral pneumonia. The patient died on Sunday evening and tested positive for COVID-19 posthumously.

Official sources said that the patient was the Block President of the National Conference at Eidgah constituency.

An official at SKIMS told KNO that the patient from Budgam who was admitted on 21 July, died on Monday morning.

He added that the patient from Hawal was admitted on 18 July with multiple ailments and died during the night.

Regarding a patient from Bemina, he said that the patient was admitted on 25 July, with community-acquired pneumonia and died on Monday morning.

The patient from Kulgam, he said, was admitted in the wee hours of Monday and he succumbed soon after his arrival. He further said that the patient from Buchpora, who was admitted on 23 July, died on Monday morning.

According to news agency, the seventh day was reported was southern Pulwama district. It said an 85-year-old man from Samboora Pulwama died at SMHS hospital.

With six fresh deaths, the total count of fatalities related to COVID19 climbed to 321.

