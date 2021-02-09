India, Latest News
Press Trust of India
Jaunpur,
UPDATED: February 9, 2021, 10:29 AM

Six mourners killed, 11 others injured in hit-and-run accident in UP

The truck driver escaped from the scene after the incident, the ASP said.
Press Trust of India
Jaunpur,
UPDATED: February 9, 2021, 10:29 AM
Representational Photo
Representational Photo

Six people were killed and 11 others injured in a two-vehicle crash on the Varanasi-Jaunpur highway in Jalalpur area of Uttar Pradesh’s Jaunpur district on Tuesday, police said.

All the 17 people were travelling in a jeep after attending a cremation in Varanasi, they said.

Trending News
Representational Photo

PAGD bags DDC posts in south Kashmir's Anantnag

Mubashir Khan/GK

Weather improves across J&K, Ladakh

GK Photo

Missing minor boy's body recovered from Sindh stream in central Kashmir's Kangan

State Department Spokesperson Ned Price

No change in policy on Jammu and Kashmir, says US

The injured have been admitted to a local hospital, where condition of three is stated to be serious, police said.

Those killed were identified as Amar Bahadur Yadav (58), Ram Singar Yadav (38), Munnilal (38), Indrajit Yadav (48), Kamala Prasad Yadav (60) and Ramkumar (65), they said.

Additional Superintendent of Police (City) Sanjay Kumar said 112-year-old Dhanadei Devi, a resident of Jalalpur village in Sarai Khwaja area, had died and her son-in-law Lakshmi Shankar Yadav went to Manikarnika Ghat in Varanasi along with 17 people from his village to cremate her.

Latest News
Photo: Wikimedia/Pixabay

Obese, old likelier COVID-19 super-spreaders: Study

Representational Photo

PAGD bags DDC posts in south Kashmir's Anantnag

Photo: Wikimedia/Author

Iconic India Gate completes a century

Mubashir Khan/GK

Weather improves across J&K, Ladakh

Local police reached the spot after getting information about the accident and were joined in by rescue personnel.

The truck driver escaped from the scene after the incident, the ASP said. 

Tagged in , , , , ,
Related News