India, Latest News
Press Trust of India
Kozhikode,
UPDATED: August 7, 2020, 11:03 PM

Sixteen killed, many injured as AIE flight overshoots runway and falls into valley

There were 174 passengers, 10 Infants , 2 Pilots and 5 cabin crew on board the aircraft,
Sixteen people were killed and several others injured when a Dubai-Calicut Air India Express flight with 191 passengers and crew on board overshot the runway here and fell into a valley, breaking into two portions, on Friday evening,police sources said.

The mishap occurred at 1941 hrs. No fire was reported at the time of landing, an AIE statement said.

Police said 16 people were killed in the accident.

The Civil Aviation Ministry said the flight IX 1344 operated by B737 aircraft from Dubai overshot runway at Kozhikode at 7.41 PM on Friday. “No fire reported at the time of landing,” it noted.

There were 174 passengers, 10 Infants , 2 Pilots and 5 cabin crew on board the aircraft, the ministry added.

“As per the initial reports rescue operations are on and passengers are being taken to hospital for medical care.

We will soon share the update in this regard,” the ministry stated.

