UPDATED: April 1, 2021, 6:10 PM

SKIMS Director, staff condole demise of Dr Saleem Wani's father

While offering heartfelt sympathies and condolences, Prof. Ahangar said that their thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved family.
UPDATED: April 1, 2021, 6:10 PM
Prof. A.G. Ahangar, Director, SKIMS & Ex-Officio Secretary to Government and the staff of the Sher-i-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences have condoled the demise of the father of renowned urologist Dr Saleem Wani.

In a condolence meeting held at SKIMS Board Room, Prof Ahangar and other staff expressed their deep sorrow on the sad demise of father of Prof. Mohammed Salim Wani, who is the H.O.D Urology and Kidney Transplant Unit, SKIMS.

While offering heartfelt sympathies and condolences, Prof. Ahangar said that their thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved family.

He hoped that the family is able to draw strength in this hour of grief and said that whole of the SKIMS organization stands shoulder to shoulder with the family at this difficult time.

As per a statement issued by SKIMS, Prof Ahangar prayed for the departed soul to rest in peace in heaven.

