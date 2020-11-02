SKIMS, MCH Bemina resumes online Non-COVID OPD services

Following the rise in demand for resumption of non-COVID OPD services, resolve of Government of J&K to provide healthcare facilities with benefit of Centrally Sponsored Schemes in the health and in the interest of clinical teaching of PGs and UGs, the OPD Services in the discipline of Ophthalmology, Orthopaedics, Psychiatry & Dermatology have been resumed today here at SKIMS, MCH Bemina.

The online registration from the official website of SKIMS Medical College Hospital, Bemina (www.skimsmc.edu.in) for non- COVID related services have also been started.

The online registration is the first of its kind in the UT of Jammu and Kashmir. This will not only ensure social distancing, non assembly of a large number of patients at one time and it will be helpful in preventing spread of COVID, besides saving time and will also provide facility to the patients to select his specific requirement of doctor and time schedule.

The services shall be extended for other disciplines as well as Non-COVID emergency services in a phased manner while ensuring continuity of services to the COVID patients in the COVID designated Hospital.

All SOPs are being followed to prevent any mix up of COVID and Non COVID patients after putting in separate areas and modification of the existing infrastructure. Besides this, this Medical College resumed physical teaching of the Medical students undergoing training.

To ensure safety and all SOPs, the public is requested to attend the OPD for consultation only after registering online at the website (www.skimsmc.edu.in) and desist from reporting to Hospital without prior appointment. Besides this, everyone reporting for consultation or any assistance should wear a mask and minimize the number of attendants accompanying the patient.