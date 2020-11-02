Health, Latest News, Srinagar
GK Web Desk
Srinagar ,
UPDATED: November 2, 2020, 7:13 PM

SKIMS, MCH Bemina resumes online Non-COVID OPD services

The services shall be extended for other disciplines as well as Non-COVID emergency services in a phased manner
GK Web Desk
Srinagar ,
UPDATED: November 2, 2020, 7:13 PM
File Pic/GK
File Pic/GK

Following the rise in demand for resumption of non-COVID OPD services, resolve of Government of J&K to provide healthcare facilities with benefit of Centrally Sponsored Schemes in the health and in the interest of clinical teaching of PGs and UGs, the OPD Services in the discipline of Ophthalmology, Orthopaedics, Psychiatry & Dermatology have been resumed today here at SKIMS, MCH Bemina.

The online registration from the official website of SKIMS Medical College Hospital, Bemina (www.skimsmc.edu.in) for non- COVID related services have also been started.

Trending News
Representational Image

Attack on BJP leader in Ganderbal: Police says case cracked

Cover Page of a Book

Rishef Pubs to release book on life of Izhar Wani

'Government aiming at bolstering socio-economic development of J&K'

Police host band show, folk musical event in Srinagar

The online registration is the first of its kind in the UT of Jammu and Kashmir. This will not only ensure social distancing, non assembly of a large number of patients at one time and it will be helpful in preventing spread of COVID, besides saving time and will also provide facility to the patients to select his specific requirement of doctor and time schedule.

The services shall be extended for other disciplines as well as Non-COVID emergency services in a phased manner while ensuring continuity of services to the COVID patients in the COVID designated Hospital.

All SOPs are being followed to prevent any mix up of COVID and Non COVID patients after putting in separate areas and modification of the existing infrastructure. Besides this, this Medical College resumed physical teaching of the Medical students undergoing training.

Latest News
Government spokesperson Rohit Kansal during a press conference in Jammu on Monday. Photo: J&K Information Department

Under new Land Laws Agricultural land can only be sold to agriculturists from within J&K: Govt

Representational Image

Attack on BJP leader in Ganderbal: Police says case cracked

Representational Photo

With Covid disruptions, Budget FY22 may base estimates on FY20 numbers

File Photo

Reactions on new land laws such as 'J&K on Sale' uncharitable: Government

To ensure safety and all SOPs, the public is requested to attend the OPD for consultation only after registering online at the website (www.skimsmc.edu.in) and desist from reporting to Hospital without prior appointment. Besides this, everyone reporting for consultation or any assistance should wear a mask and minimize the number of attendants accompanying the patient.

Tagged in ,
Related News