SKIMS performs rare bone marrow transplant of north Kashmir patient

The Department of Clinical Hematology at SKIMS Thursday performed a matched sibling allogenic stem cell/bone marrow transplant on a patient suffering from Refractory Blood Cancer or Acute Myeloid Leukemia.

News agency GNS quoted Director SKIMS, Dr AG Ahangar lauding the department and appreciating them for conducting such rare transplants and benefitting poor patients.

He said SKIMS has always taken a lead for conducting rare procedures and contributing in providing best patient care services to poor people who otherwise had to go outside for such procedures involving huge expenses.

Dr Javid Rasool Bhat, Prof and Head Clinical Hematology Department at SKIMS informed that a 30 year-old- male from Baramulla was diagnosed as Acute Myeloid Leukemia in August last year.

He was given high dose chemotherapy, but his disease persisted after which he was given two more cycles of high dose chemotherapy after which his disease was controlled, Dr Javid added.

He said in view of refractory blood cancer, he was explained that only curative treatment option for him was Stem Cell Transplantation.

“Fortunately, his brother’s bone marrow stem cells were found to be matching. So, patient was taken for allogenic matched sibling transplant on 05/02/2021,” he said.

Presently, patient is doing well and is on regular follow-up, Dr Javid said adding this will raise hope for poor and deserving patients of Blood Cancer who need Bone Marrow Transplant.

It is pertinent to mention that Department of Clinical Hematology SKIMS recently also conducted transplants for severe Aplastic Anemia and Beta Thalassemia Major.