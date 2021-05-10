Health, Latest News
GK Web Desk
Srinagar,
UPDATED: May 10, 2021, 1:57 PM

SKIMS Soura suspends OPD service in view of COVID-19 surge

Emergency services to function normally
GK Web Desk
Srinagar,
UPDATED: May 10, 2021, 1:57 PM
File photo of SKIMS
File photo of SKIMS

The Sher-e-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS) Soura has closed its Out-Patient Department (OPD) service in view of the prevailing COVID-19 surge.

Quoting PRO SKIMS, Kulsoom Bhat confirming the development, news agency KNO reported that emergency services at the institute will function normally.

Trending News

COVID-19 surge: Baramulla-Banihal train service suspended till May 16

Image for representational purpose only. [Flickr]

J&K sponsors pilot training, IT and journalism to boost jobs

This bed-ridden young woman needs your help

Representational Image [Source: Flickr/Nick]

Kashmir News Trust regrets error

The Institute has decided to start tele-consultation for specialties including general medicine, neurosurgery, cardiology, endocrinology and neonatology. 

The institute on April 8 this year ordered closure of all non-emergency surgeries and admissions to cater to the increasing load of Covid-19 patients.

Tagged in , ,
Related News