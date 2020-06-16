SMC floor test: NC expels four corporators for defying party whip

National Conference on Tuesday said that it has expelled its four corporators for defying the party whip and voting in no-confidence motion moved against Srinagar mayor Junaid Mattu.

“NC had announced and directed it’s Corporators to abstain from participating in No Confidence motion in SMC. The four corporators out of our 11 who voted in this vote of no confidence are hereby expelled from the party. They are GN Sofi, Neelofar, Danish Bhat and Majid Shulloo,” NC said in a press release.

Mattu was removed as the Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC) mayor after he lost the no-confidence motion moved against him in the city body.

The People”s Conference leader, whose election as Srinagar mayor had generated controversy two years ago, took to Twitter to announce his defeat.

“The vote of ”No Confidence Motion” against me, and the @JKPC_ (Jammu and Kashmir People”s Conference) has been passed in the SMC with 42 votes out of 70. The @BJP4India, @JKNC_ (Jammu and Kashmir National Conference) and some independents have polled against the @JKPC_ and @INCIndia abstaining whip where 28 Corporators abstained,” Mattu said in a series of tweets.