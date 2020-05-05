SMC quarantines staff after corporator tests positive for Covid-19

A corporator of Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC) has tested positive for Covid-19, prompting the authorities to shift dozens of his colleagues to a quarantine center.

According to news agency GNS, the brother of the corporator, who had returned from outside the union territory, had tested positive for Covid-19 four days ago.

The development has prompted the SMC authorities to move around a dozen corporators as well as staff associated with the Mayor and his deputy to quarantine.

Nodal Officer, Dr Saleem Khan confirmed to GNS that the corporator has tested positive for the pathogen.

Commissioner, SMC, Gazanfar Ali told GNS that the corporators and the Mayor and deputy mayor’s staff was moved to quarantine soon after the reports were received.