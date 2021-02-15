Latest News, World
Press Trust of India
Cape May,
UPDATED: February 15, 2021, 10:35 AM

Snow leopard known for her 7 healthy cubs dies after battling cancer

Himani was born in June 2003 and came to the Cape May County Zoo in 2009 from the Knoxville Zoo in Tennessee, the Press of Atlantic City reported.
Snow leopard Himani with her cub: Cape May County/Facebook
Snow leopard Himani with her cub: Cape May County/Facebook

A snow leopard that gained national attention in the US for giving birth to seven cubs has died at 17 years old, a New Jersey zoo said Sunday.

Himani, who reared four litters of cubs at a time when snow leopard breeding success was at a low point, was “peacefully euthanised following a battle with cancer” on Friday, according to a press release from Cape May County.

“Her contributions to the conservation of her species and to the future of the Cape May County Zoo are immeasurable,” said Dr Alex Ernst, associate veterinarian at the zoo.

Himani was born in June 2003 and came to the Cape May County Zoo in 2009 from the Knoxville Zoo in Tennessee, the Press of Atlantic City reported.

Himani’s cubs were moved to zoos across the country, carrying “her legacy and genetics to raise cubs of their own,” according to the zoo.

