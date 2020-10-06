Soldier commits suicide in Ganderbal, second incident in past week

A soldier committed suicide by shooting himself with his service rifle at Chattergul army camp in central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district, officials said on Tuesday.

The deceased soldier was identified as Jagmeet Singh, son of Makhan Singh, a resident of Haryana (service ID number 15514259), who was posted with the 24 RR Delta Company-D, reported news agency KNO.

A police officer said that a case has been registered at police station Kangan while the army has ordered an in house inquiry to find out what forced the soldier to take the extreme step.

This is the second such incident since October 2 when a soldier posted in Uri area of north Kashmir’s Baramulla also took the extreme step.