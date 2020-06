An army man died and another suffered injuries in a road accident on Srinagar-Leh on Thursday, officials said.

A police official told Greater Kashmir that an army vehicle, which was part of a convoy heading towards Srinagar from Kargil, fell into a gorge near Ranga mode (Sonamarg ) after the driver lost control over the vehicle.

He said a soldier died and another suffered injuries in the mishap. The injured, he added, was shifted to a hospital for treatment.