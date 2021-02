An army soldier died after suffering cardiac arrest near the Line of Control (LoC) in north Kashmir’s Kupwara district on Friday.

Quoting officials, the news agency GNS reported that on the intervening night of February 18 and 19, Havaldar Data Ram (44) of 03 Raj Rifles suffered cardiac arrest, leading to his on spot death.

According to reports, the deceased soldier’s body has been shifted to the military hospital at Drugmulla Kupwara for post-mortem.