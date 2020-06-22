Soldier dies of heart attack in J&K's Poonch

An Army soldier died of cardiac arrest in frontier Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday, reports said.

Quoting sources, news agency GNS reported that the soldier was on duty when he died of cardiac attack early today morning at Army’s 8 Garhwal Unit in Baloni sector of Mankote in Mendhar area.

The soldier fell unconscious and was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was declared as brought dead, they said.

Confirming it, a police official identified the deceased as Naik Surendra Singh. “The body will be handed over to family after conducting medico-legal formalities,” the official added.