Soldier Killed, another wounded in cross-LoC firing in J&K's Poonch

A soldier was killed and another injured in cross-LoC firing by Pakistan army in Poonch district of Jammu division last night.

An army officer told news agency GNS that the soldiers, Sepoy Karnail Singh and Rifleman Virender Singh, suffered injuries and were airlifted to 150 GH Rajouri.

However, he said, Karnail Singh died before being admitted and his body was brought back to battalion headquarters of 10 Jak Rifles. Virender Singh, he said, has sustained injuries in right eye.

The ceasefire violation happened in Mankote sector and the Indian army gave a befitting reply to the firing, the officer added.