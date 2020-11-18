Kashmir, Latest News
TARIQUE RAHEEM
Kupwara,
UPDATED: November 18, 2020, 10:41 AM

Soldier killed, two injured as avalanche hits army post in north Kashmir's Tanghdar

The district administration in Kupwara had issued avalanche warning in view of the recent snowfall in the region.
Representational Photo
An army soldier was killed and two others injured when a snow avalanche hit a forward post in Tanghdar sector of north Kashmir’s Kupwara district.

A senior police officer said the snow avalanche hit Roshan post last night at 8 pm in which three soldiers were swept away.

The soldiers were rescued and rushed to a nearby hospital but one among them was declared dead, said the officer.

He identified the deceased as Rifleman Nikhil Sharma and the injured as Ramesh Chand and Gurvinder Singh of 7RR.

The district administration in Kupwara had issued avalanche warning in view of the recent snowfall in the region.

