Soldier killed, two wounded in cross-LoC firing in north Kashmir's Kupwara

An army soldier was killed and two others injured as the armies of India and Pakistan traded fire along the Line of Control in Nowgam sector of north Kashmir’s Kupwara district on Saturday.

Quoting official sources, news agency GNS reported that the Pakistani army targeted army posts in Nowgam sector in which one soldier identified as Bupinder Singh was killed while Lance Naik Venkatesh and Sepoy Shajal were injured who were later shifted to army’s 92 Base hospital in Srinagar.

They said Indian army gave a “befitting” reply to ceasefire violation by the Pakistani army.

When contacted, a defence ministry spokesman Col Rajesh Kalia said that they were collecting the details.

However, SP Handwara confirmed that a soldier died and two other suffered injuries. He said the injured were in a stable condition.