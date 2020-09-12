Latest News, Srinagar
Press Trust of India
Srinagar ,
UPDATED: September 12, 2020, 7:42 PM

Soldier on way to Delhi with two 'minor' girls held at Srinagar airport

The three are being questioned about the motive behind the trip to Delhi,
File photo

An Army soldier posted in Bandipora district of Jammu and Kashmir was on Saturday arrested along with two “minor” girls at the airport here, officials said.

The trio was on way to Delhi, they added.

A soldier of the Rashtriya Rifles of the Army on way to New Delhi along with two girls who are reportedly minor was arrested at the Srinagar airport here, the officials said.

The three are being questioned about the motive behind the trip to Delhi, they said.

The soldier and the two girls have been handed over to police and investigation has been taken up, the officials added.

There was no response to calls and messages to the Srinagar-based defence spokesman over the incident.

