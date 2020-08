An army solder allegedly committed suicide in Rangreth area of central Kashmir’s Budgam district on Friday.

Official sources told news agency GNS that the soldier identified as Lance Naik Omprakash shot himself with his service rifle at Old Air Field.

He died on the spot, they said, adding that it was not immediately what forced the soldier to take the extreme step.

A police officer said that the proceedings have been launched in this regard.