An army man shot himself dead with his service rifle in north-Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Sunday afternoon, official sources said.

Quoting the sources, news agency GNS reported that Praveen Kumar posted at 59 Medium Regiment at Khacharbatrey Company Veervan area in Sheeri died instantly after shooting himself on his head by service rifle.

Confirming the incident, a police official told GNS that a case has been registered under relevant sections for investigations