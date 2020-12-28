Soldier wounded in Shopian gunfight succumbs

One of the two soldiers injured in a gunfight with the militants in south Kashmir’s Shopian district over the weekend died on Monday, reports said.

Official sources told news agency GNS that the soldier was critically injured in the gunfight in Kanigam area.

He was shifted to the army’s 92-Base Hospital in Srinagar where he succumbed today.

The gunfight in Kanigam had erupted on Friday and ended on Saturday morning, leaving two militants dead and as many soldiers wounded.

The slain militants were identified as Owais Farooq of Kadlabal Pampore Awantipora and Asif Lone of Turkwangam Shopian, both affiliated with Al-Badr militant outfit.