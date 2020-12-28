Kashmir, Latest News
GK Web Desk
Srinagar ,
UPDATED: December 28, 2020, 8:51 PM

Soldier wounded in Shopian gunfight succumbs

The gunfight in Kanigam had erupted on Friday and ended on Saturday morning, leaving two militants dead and as many soldiers wounded
GK Web Desk
Srinagar ,
UPDATED: December 28, 2020, 8:51 PM
File Photo
File Photo

One of the two soldiers injured in a gunfight with the militants in south Kashmir’s Shopian district over the weekend died on Monday, reports said.

Official sources told news agency GNS that the soldier was critically injured in the gunfight in Kanigam area.

Trending News
Modi chaired the 34th PRAGATI interaction with Union Secretaries of various Ministries and Chief Secretaries of States/UTs through video-conference. Photo: J&K information

PM sets 15th August 2022 as deadline for Udhampur-Baramulla Rail Link project

Image source: PIB

Amid COVID-19, KVIC disbursed Rs 29.65 cr to Khadi institutions in J&K

Family members of the 'slain trio' hold protest outside PCR in Srinagar.

Hokersar encounter: Families of slain trio hold protest, claim they were innocent

File Photo

Weather improves in J&K, Ladakh after 3 days

He was shifted to the army’s 92-Base Hospital in Srinagar where he succumbed today.

The gunfight in Kanigam had erupted on Friday and ended on Saturday morning, leaving two militants dead and as many soldiers wounded.

The slain militants were identified as Owais Farooq of Kadlabal Pampore Awantipora and Asif Lone of Turkwangam Shopian, both affiliated with Al-Badr militant outfit.

Tagged in
Related News