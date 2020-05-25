Jammu, Latest News
Press Trust of India
Jammu ,
UPDATED: May 25, 2020, 2:23 PM

Son, wife of JK Lt Guv's advisor test COVID-19 positive

The advisor's samples have been sent for testing.
Press Trust of India
Jammu ,
UPDATED: May 25, 2020, 2:23 PM
Representational Pic

The son and wife of an advisor to the Jammu and Kashmir lieutenant governor have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, officials said on Monday.

The advisor to Lt Governor G C Murmu has gone into self-quarantine at the super-speciality hospital in Reasi district where his son and wife are being keptat an isolation ward, they said.

Trending News
File Pic

Search operation launched in North Kashmir's Sopore

Representational Pic

Kulgam woman tests positive for Covid-19 after death; J&K toll 23

Representational Pic

Police officer dies of cardiac arrest in Bandipora

GK Pic

Two militants killed in Kulgam gunfight, operation on: IGP Kashmir

The officials said the advisor’s wife and son had returned from Delhi a few days back and were staying at a guest house.

The results of their samples came on Sunday night and they had tested positive for the disease, theys said.

The advisor’s samples have been sent for testing.

Latest News
File Pic

Infectious Diseases Block equipped with superlative facilities inaugurated at SKIMS

File Pic

Search operation launched in North Kashmir's Sopore

Representational Pic

MFA GMC/GDC Srinagar deplores 'abusive' behaviour of police after senior doctor allegedly thrashed

Representational Pic

Suspected 'spy' pigeon from Pakistan captured along IB in J-K

Contact tracing is also being done at the guest house and samples will be collected, the officials said.

Related News