Sopore attack: Injured councilor succumbs at Srinagar hospital, death toll 3

The Municipal councillor injured in a suspected militant attack in Sopore area of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district yesterday succumbed to his injuries, taking the death toll in the attack to three.

As per police, two militants belonging to LeT outfit attacked the municipal councilors yesterday afternoon in Sopore town, leaving a councillor and a policeman dead and another councillor injured.

The injured councillor, who was identified as Shams-ud-Din Peer of Khushal Colony Sopore was shifted from SDH Sopore to SMHS Hospital Srinagar for specialised treatment.

However, he succumbed to his injuries at the facility during the night, sources said.