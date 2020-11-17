Kashmir, Latest News
UPDATED: November 17, 2020, 3:23 PM

Sopore: Charge sheet filed against three for taking loan using forged papers

The statement said that these persons had approached the Court to get these documents certified.
UPDATED: November 17, 2020, 3:23 PM
Representational Image

The Crime Branch Kashmir on Tuesday produced a charge sheet against three persons who had taken out a loan from a bank in Sopore using forged papers.

In a statement, a spokesman of the Crime Branch said a case (FIR No. 13/2015) under section 420, 511, 467, 468, 471, 201, 120-B RPC was registered at the police station Crime Branch Kashmir related to forged documents provided by the accused to Axis Bank Sopore for withdrawal of loan.

The statement said that these persons had approached the Court to get these documents certified.

“The Court of CJM Handwara while doubting the genuineness of these documents ordered Crime Branch Kashmir to register FIR in the case,” it reads adding, “These documents were created using forged seals, signatures etc.”

“During the course of investigation, three persons were found involved in the forgery and two of them- Ghulam Nabi Paray son of Mohammad Sultan of Mandigam Handwara and Sajad Ahmad Dar son of Ghulam Mohammad Dar of Kherwara Hajin Handwara stand already arrested and remanded to judicial custody.

“The third accused Javid Ahmad Najar son of Ghulam Ahmad Najar of Renan Kherwara Handwara is absconding,” it added.

