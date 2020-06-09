Sopore driver dies at Srinagar hospital; J&K Covid-19 toll now 47

A driver from north Kashmir’s Sopore area who remained admitted at SMHS hospital since 19 May following an accident died on Tuesday due to Covid-19, reports quoting officials said.

With his death, the number of people who have died of the Nobel Coronavirus have reached 47.

A family member told news agency GNS that the deceased, who was an auto driver by profession, met with an accident on May 19. “He remained admitted at the SMHS hospital since and two days ago his sample for the COVID-19 returned positive following which he was shifted to CD hospital,” the family member said, adding, “he died at 5 a.m. today.”

Deputy Commissioner Baramulla Dr G N Itoo said the man’s died due to the virus. “He will be buried as per the covid-19 protocol,” he added.

So far Srinagar district with 12 deaths due to the virus has the highest fatalities followed by Baramulla nine, Anantnag six, Kulgam four, three each in Shopian, Kupwara and Jammu, two in Budgam while one death each has been reported from Pulwama, Bandipora, Doda and Udhampur.