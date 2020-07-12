Sopore gunfight: One more militant killed, toll two

Another militant was killed in an ongoing operation in Reban area of Sopore in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Sunday, taking the death toll to two.

The gunfight broke out after a joint team of Police, Army’s 22 RR and CRPF launched a cordon-and-search-operation in Reban.

As the joint team encircled the suspected spot, the hiding militants fired upon them. The fire was retaliated by the joint team, triggering off an encounter.

Official sources told GNS that one more militant’s body has been recovered during searches.

However, the identity of both the slain militants is yet to be ascertained.