Sopore police seeks help of public to identify impostor

Police in north Kashmir’s Sopore on Saturday sought the help of general public to identify an impostor who looted cash and jewelry from a family in Sofi Hamam area.

Police Station Tarzoo received a written complaint from Ghulam Din Sofi resident of Sofi Hamam Sopore that on ist June 2020, an unknown person entered in his house and posed himself as a saint (peer baba).

He took away some cash and jewelry including golden rings, ear rings to the cost of rupees 150000 (in all) from his daughter.

“If anybody has any information regarding the identity of the fraudulent, he/she may kindly inform Sopore Police on 9596773011, 9906447131, 9596773025 and 7006707586.”