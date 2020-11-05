Sopore resident held for drug peddling found hanging in lock-up: Police

A resident of Sopore in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district booked in a drug peddling case was found dead inside the police lock-up, police said on Thursday.

A police spokesman said that Zamrood Ahmad Gojri, a resident of Hygam Putkhaah, was found hanging inside the police lock-up, during the intervening night of 4th and 5th November.

He was immediately rushed to Sub-district hospital (SDH) Sopore, however, doctors declared him brought dead.

“The body has been sent for medico- legal formalities and all concerned have been informed to carry out the proceedings warranted under law,” he said.

The spokesman said the deceased was remanded in police custody by judicial Magistrate till November 15th.



He was arrested earlier by Police Post Putkhah falling under the jurisdiction of Police Station Tarzoo Sopore along with drugs ( Spasmoproxivan 200-capsules) and was booked in case Fir No 110/2020 us 8/22 NDPS (Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances) Act.