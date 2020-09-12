Sopore villagers get mobile signal for first time

The villagers in twin villages of Rampora and Rajpora in Zainageer belt of Sopore were connected to the cellular world for the first time on Saturday after a mobile tower was installed there, spreading happiness among the residents.

A resident said that they have been pressing the authorities to install a tower in the area during the past seventeen years. “Finally, the day has arrived as Reliance Jio operationalised a tower in the forest area,” he said.

The mobile phone services were launched in Jammu and Kashmir in 2003.