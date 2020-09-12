Kashmir, Latest News
GK Web Desk
Sopore ,
UPDATED: September 12, 2020, 1:45 PM

Sopore villagers get mobile signal for first time

The mobile phone services were launched in Jammu and Kashmir in 2003.
GK Web Desk
Sopore ,
UPDATED: September 12, 2020, 1:45 PM
Representational Pic
Representational Pic

The villagers in twin villages of Rampora and Rajpora in Zainageer belt of Sopore were connected to the cellular world for the first time on Saturday after a mobile tower was installed there, spreading happiness among the residents.

A resident said that they have been pressing the authorities to install a tower in the area during the past seventeen years. “Finally, the day has arrived as Reliance Jio operationalised a tower in the forest area,” he said.

Trending News
Representational Pic

Army soldier critically injured in accidental fire in north Kashmir's Bandipora

Representational Photo

BSF trooper injured in bear attack in central Kashmir's Budgam

Representational Pic

Soldier on way to Delhi with 2 'minor' girls held

File Pic of Altaf Bukhari

Altaf Bukhari demands opening of Mughal, Sinthan roads for passenger traffic

The mobile phone services were launched in Jammu and Kashmir in 2003.

Related News