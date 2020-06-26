South Kashmir: CRPF trooper, minor killed in Bijbehara militant attack

A CRPF trooper and a four-year-old boy were killed after militants attacked the paramilitary force in Bijbehara area of south Kashmir’s Anantnag district on Friday, reports said.

They said the militants attacked the troopers of 90 BN CRPF near Padshahi Bagh this afternoon. A CRPF man and a 4-year-old boy, identified as Nihaan Bhat son of Mohammad Yaseen Bhat of Machoo Kulgam, suffered critical injuries and were removed to a hospital but succumbed there.

Block Medical Officer, Bijbhera told news agency GNS that a CRPF trooper and a boy were declared brought dead at the dub-district hospital Bijbehara.

An official said the entire area has been cordoned off to nab the attackers.