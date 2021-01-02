South Kashmir: Eight civilians injured in Tral grenade blast

At least eight civilians were injured after suspected militants hurled a grenade at the security forces in Tral area of Awantipora in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Saturday.

A senior police official told news agency GNS that militants hurled a grenade at the SSB personnel deployed at Bus stand Tral.

However, it missed the intended target and exploded on the road.

In this incident, eight civilians recieved minor splinter injuries and were shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Soon after the attack, the whole area was cordoned off to nab the attackers, said the official.