Kashmir
Srinagar,
October 26, 2020

South Kashmir: Militant killed in Tral gunfight, operation on

Srinagar,
October 26, 2020
Representational Pic
One militant was killed in an ongoing gunfight in Noorpora area of Tral in South Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Monday evening.

A senior police officer told news agency GNS that one militant has been killed in the ongoing encounter.

However, the identity of the slain militant is yet to be ascertained.

Reports said that a joint team of Police and army’s 42RR launched a cordon and search operation in Noorpora. As the joint team of forces approached towards the suspected spot, the hiding militants fired upon the forces, triggering off a gunfight.

